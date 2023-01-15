Families across Texas affected by fentanyl poisoning meet in Brenham

By Conner Beene
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -In an effort to spread awareness about the dangers of fentanyl, families gathered Saturday afternoon in Brenham to connect with each other.

Fentanyl poisoning is the number one killer of people ages 18-45 and victims’ loved ones took part in a YouTube documentary series filmed by Texas-Pictures.

Fay Martin traveled from Corpus Christi to be in Brenham. She hopes that her son Ryan’s story will make people understand how dangerous the drug can be.

“If it makes people uncomfortable for me to tell them that my son died of fentanyl then so be it. But I want them to know so it doesn’t happen to them or one of their loved ones,” said Martin.

Texas-Pictures owner Glen Muse says the videos that they put out about fentanyl were some of the most popular that his company has ever produced.

“We were shocked to find how big of an audience the videos drew. In a few hours they were racking up views like a couple of hundred a minute,” said Muse.

You can watch some of the families’ testimonies captured by Texas-Pictures here.

