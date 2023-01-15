Motorcyclist reunites with College Station firefighters who saved his life after crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A Brazos County resident seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Thanksgiving Eve in 2021 was recently reunited with the first responders who saved his life.

Curtis Young was traveling down Texas Avenue near Brothers Boulevard and Deacon Drive shortly after having dinner with his family. That’s when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle causing him to be seriously injured and hospitalized.

Young was not wearing a helmet that night and suffered a severe head injury forcing him to stop one of the activities he loved the most, riding his motorcycle. He says it was important for him to meet the first responders that help give him a new lease on life that Wednesday night.

“To say thankful isn’t strong enough. I mean I’m so grateful for them,” Young said. “They’re my heroes. They saved my life.”

Young says it was also important that the men and women of Firehouse #2 in College Station know the impact they’ve made on his family and that they’re appreciated.

“I don’t know how often they get to see the outcome of somebody, you know so I wanted to make sure that they could see what they did,” said Young. “A lot of times they might just think it’s part of their job, but their job saved my life.”

Robert Mumford, Assistant Chief of Operations for the College Station Fire Department says oftentimes accidents like the one Young had turn tragic so he’s grateful things turned out the way they did.

“We don’t always see those patient reunions become successful and so it always gives us great gratitude and makes us appreciate what we do each and every day,” Mumford said.

While the first responders at station two say they were just doing their job they also wanted to take a moment to remind everyone about the importance of wearing a helmet and watching out for cyclists.

“He was not wearing his helmet and one thing that he expressed to the crew members here today is any message that he can get out to other people would be, he would ask the public to be aware of motorcyclists out on the roadway and also for every motorcyclist out on the roadway to be wearing a helmet,” said Mumford.

Young says he too wants to stress the importance of wearing a helmet so other cyclists and their families don’t have to go endure what he’s gone through.

“I would really appreciate it if people would wear a helmet. It’s a simple thing that could save your life,” said Young. “If you really enjoy riding it will allow you to keep riding.”

Five members of the College Station Fire Department were recognized for their quick response and lifesaving actions that day.

The ambulance and engine crew from Fire Station No. 2, on Rio Grande Boulevard in College Station along with the safety and medical officer, responded to the scene and arrived within 4 ½ minutes.

Related Officers investigating crash on Texas Avenue in College Station

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.