Police continue investigating ‘large disturbance’ inside Bryan business

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police tell KBTX they are continuing to investigate what’s being called a “large disturbance” that occurred Saturday night inside Urban Air Adventure Park on Briarcrest Drive.

According to police, approximately 30 people were involved in the incident that was reported around 7:15 p.m.

A police department spokesman said no arrests were made and no injuries were reported.

Several concerned customers and parents took to social media to express concern about what happened.

One mother, who asked that we not share her name, told us, “I rounded up my kids and left out the emergency exit. I feel terrible for the people who work there. They don’t get paid enough to deal with that mess.”

Another customer messaged KBTX and said, “I just want it to be known that the staff did all they could to de-escalate the situation the best they could. Unfortunately with so many people involved, they were overmatched.”

We did reach out to the business on Sunday to ask for a statement regarding the incident.

On its website, Urban Air says safety is a top priority.

“At Urban Air Adventure Park, we put your safety first. Since we began, we have gone above and beyond industry standards to make sure that our park exceeds expectations. It’s important to us that you, our guests, know that your safety is of the utmost importance,” the company states on its page. “Urban Air is committed to creating and maintaining a safe place for every person that enters our facility. We pride ourselves on keeping our facilities clean and well maintained so that we’re not just promoting good health, but helping everyone who visits have an awesome time.”

