Wind Advisories in place across parts of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued WIND ADVISORIES for parts of the Brazos Valley. Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties are under these advisories until 6 PM this evening. It is possible that more counties are added under the advisory later this afternoon.

Winds weaken shortly after sunset. (KBTX Weather)

South winds could gust up to 35 mph. It might be a good idea to secure smaller outdoor items or bring them closer to the house. Expect sustained winds between 20-30 mph. The winds should weaken shortly after sunset this evening.

More moisture will move into the Brazos Valley as a result of these strong winds. Expect the air to feel more humid over the next several days.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.