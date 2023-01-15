Wind Advisories in place across parts of the Brazos Valley
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued WIND ADVISORIES for parts of the Brazos Valley. Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties are under these advisories until 6 PM this evening. It is possible that more counties are added under the advisory later this afternoon.
South winds could gust up to 35 mph. It might be a good idea to secure smaller outdoor items or bring them closer to the house. Expect sustained winds between 20-30 mph. The winds should weaken shortly after sunset this evening.
More moisture will move into the Brazos Valley as a result of these strong winds. Expect the air to feel more humid over the next several days.
