1 dead after ‘possible drowning’ at Lake Somerville

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died from a “possible drowning” at Lake Somerville.

Around noon on Sunday, the sheriff’s office says a person fell from their boat into the water near Overlook Marina. They were treated on scene by Washington County EMS, taken to a Brenham medical facility, and eventually transferred to a hospital in College Station where they died.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is withholding the victim’s name until the family is notified.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, approximately 30 people were involved in the incident that was reported...
Police continue investigating ‘large disturbance’ inside Bryan business
It happened just after 2 a.m. on FM 1960 near Greenwood Forest Drive on the northwest side of...
1 dead, 4 others injured in shooting outside Houston area nightclub
A Texas high school teacher is on administrative leave after a classroom scuffle with a student...
Teacher on leave after video shows student slammed against table, wall
Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped.
BPD death investigation: body found on top of a train
Eastern portions of the Brazos Valley being monitored for Severe Weather on Wednesday.
Monitoring Wednesday’s chance for severe weather

Latest News

Gambling for a good cause in Caldwell
KBTX News 3 at Noon: Caldwell Rotary Club Casino Night
22-year-old killed in crash after hitting a deer
I Heart Hearne.
I Heart Bryan adds first ever affiliation in Hearne