22-year-old killed in crash after hitting a deer
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed in a Sunday evening crash on Highway 90 near CR 176, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Troopers say around 6:45 p.m. a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling northbound when it hit a deer in the road. The car skidded on its side into a grass ditch, rolled over and hit a tree.
The 22-year-old driver, Ritvik Aayush Reddy Yeruva of Cypress, was killed in the crash, according to DPS.
