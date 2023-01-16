22-year-old killed in crash after hitting a deer

BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed in a Sunday evening crash on Highway 90 near CR 176, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Troopers say around 6:45 p.m. a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling northbound when it hit a deer in the road. The car skidded on its side into a grass ditch, rolled over and hit a tree.

The 22-year-old driver, Ritvik Aayush Reddy Yeruva of Cypress, was killed in the crash, according to DPS.

