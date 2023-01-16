Amazon Prime: customers say delivery delays continue

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Amazon Prime customers in Brazos County have been reaching out to KBTX since airing a story about Amazon delivery estimates during Christmas. Many customers say since then, nothing has changed.

Christine Mullen accepted a free trial from Amazon Prime over a year ago. After trying the service for a month, Mullen said she was hooked on the fast delivery and decided to pay for her own membership.

Now, Mullen says her family is rethinking the service.

“To not be getting Amazon for the reason that we specifically bought Amazon is just frustrating,” she said. “Unfortunately, some Thursday night [football] games you can only get on Amazon Prime. But it’s certainly enough to make me reconsider.”

Her issues began before Christmas 2022. When Mullen went to buy presents on Amazon, she knew she was cutting it close but gave herself more than the expected two days to receive packages.

“I went to the checkout, and suddenly it was telling me that it wasn’t going to show up until December 28th,” she said. This is when she tried her son’s location. “Sure enough when I switched my order from being delivered to my house in College Station to Austin on the UT campus, Bingo. They said ‘we’ll have it there by December 23rd instead of December 28th.’”

One month since then, Mullen says it’s not any better. Hundreds of social media comments on Facebook and Nextdoor show Amazon Prime customers in Brazos County sharing the exact same story.

Mullens says this issue is unfortunate for Prime customers in the area and hopes something will change.

“All of Brazos County combined, we’re pushing a quarter of a million people,” she said. “If it’s a US Postal Service [issue], Amazon needs to do something to correct that, maybe using their own people.”

KBTX spoke with a regional Amazon PR specialist based in Houston. She said the proximity of Brazos County to a fulfillment center could cause delays. They are checking on the cause of the issue and looking into customer feedback. KBTX is still waiting on an official statement.

