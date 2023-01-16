Arrest made in College Station shooting that sent teenager to hospital with leg injury

By Karla Castillo
Jan. 16, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police made an arrest in connection with a shooting that left a teenager injured at a College Station apartment complex.

J’lynne McClendon, 18, is in the Brazos County jail on several charges including two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

According to court documents, McClendon hit a 13-year-old in the leg when he fired eight shots at him at the Pearl Apartments around 6:30 p.m. last Thursday.

The boy told College Station police he and some family members got into an altercation with a group that included McClendon because they thought he and his family had something to do with the death of Anthony Ayers.

Ayers, 15, was found shot dead in the parking lot of the same apartment complex last October.

The teenager shot last week was taken to St. Joseph Hospital after an officer with CSPD put a tourniquet on to stop the bleeding.

McClendon is in jail on bonds totaling $277,000.

