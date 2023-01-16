Brazos Valley African American Museum celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Monday, the nation celebrates a brave leader and activist, known for his fight to bring equality to all people.

Since 1986 the United States has used the third Monday in January to use Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s message as an inspiration to lead a just world.

Barry Davis from the Brazos Valley African American Museum shared the importance of the day, and some events you can attend around town.

Davis said MLK Day is about humanity, kindness, and consideration for others.

“One of the things we have to remember about Dr. King was that he was all about service and character,” said Davis.

The museum will also celebrate Black History Month with a handful of events. He says for the entire month of February, there will be free admission.

“We are hoping to have an exhibit up about a farming and agriculture community that’s located on the edge,” said Davis.

