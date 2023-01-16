Brazos Valley African American Museum commemorates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. all year long

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley African American Museum hosted dozens of visitors on Monday who were looking to educate themselves on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day.

The museum in Bryan offers specialized exhibits and year-round displays of historic figures like Martin Luther King Jr. Jean Marie Rich said there’s no better place she’d rather spend her MLK Day than at the museum.

“This is a day we get to pause specifically and focus on the Black and African American community,” said Rich. “MLK did make a huge influence. We want to educate our kids and give them a full scope of history and also how to be a part of the future. "

Rich said she’s grateful a place like the BVAAM exists in our area.

“There aren’t many resources in our area like this. It’s like nothing else and we don’t have to travel far. It’s right here at home,” said Rich. “My youngest [child] is Black. We don’t have our own experiences to teach him. That was one of my greatest fears. So for us to be able to come to an area that doesn’t limit it to a few days is really important. We can come whenever we’d like and they really are educating so many of us in the Brazos Valley.”

After a visit to the BVAAM, Rich said she learned more about things she thought she already knew.

“Most of the time, as a white person, we are taught one certain perspective of history. It’s very important to learn all sides. I am grateful I get to take my kids here because that’s what it’s all about,” Rich said. “My favorite part is the volunteers here. They’re a wealth of knowledge. They’ve walked around and said like ‘did you know this used to be a school.’ So, I’m not just limited to what’s on the wall but to feel like I have a live exhibit with the volunteer base is top notch.”

Barry Davis, Board member and Interim Director for the BVAAM, said it’s their priority to provide knowledge to the community. Especially during holidays like MLK Day.

“We feel like we’re providing a service. A service for the community,” said Davis. “We always are continuing to learn as well.”

Davis said he admires Dr. King’s compassion for humanity as well as offering a voice to those who were voiceless.

“It’s hard to pick just one quote when you ask what my favorite is,” Davis said. “He was all about character. He says what makes up a man is his character. It’s not just about being educated and intelligent, but the character.”

The most important way to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King is through actions, according to Davis.

“That’s what he always said. You need to show who you are and be there for humanity. There are some things that are still going on today like they were back then but some things have improved. We can do much better for humanity, for our fellow man. Regardless of our ethnic group,” said Davis.

The BVAAM is offering free admission for the rest of the month of January in honor of MLK Day. Free admission is also applied for visitors in the month of February for Black History month.

The address to BVAAM is 500 E Pruitt St, Bryan, TX 77803 .

