Car enthusiasts and coffee lovers roll into College Station for car show

The Cars and Coffee gathering is held on the 3rd Sunday of every month.
Cars and Coffee at Century Square
Cars and Coffee at Century Square
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Car enthusiasts and coffee lovers rolled into Century Square in College Station Sunday for Cars and Coffee, a monthly event that brings car lovers together to fellowship with each other.

The free event was hosted by Century Square, The Texas A&M Sports Car Club, and Harvest Coffee Bar.

All types of cars and trucks from late models to classics were on hand for all to enjoy.

Brandon Belanger is the president of the Texas A&M Sports Car Club. He says the meet-ups provide an outlet for car lovers to just come and be in the company of like-minded individuals.

”For the enthusiast, there are not many opportunities to truly express and get together and be in a community fashion especially here in the Brazos Valley,” said Belanger. “You’ve got Houston, Dallas, and Austin. They have those events but not a whole lot goes on here in the Brazos Valley, that’s where we step in to provide that gap for all the car enthusiasts in the area.”

The Texas A&M Sports Car Club was founded in 1968 and is one of the few university-sponsored sports car clubs in the nation. It’s also the largest collegiate car club in the world.

Live music was also played on The Green.

The Cars and Coffee gathering is held on the 3rd Sunday of every month.

