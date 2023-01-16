College Station pastor to lead discussion of Dr. King book, “Strength to Love”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The book, “Strength to love” is filled with inspiring messages once spoken by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and later this week, it will be a topic of discussion at the Lincoln Recreational Center.

Pastor Dan de Leon of Friends Congregational Church in College Station will lead a discussion of the book. The pastor said this event is all about bringing the community together.

“Bringing people together across divisions. Race, socio-economic status, sexual orientation, gender identity,” said De Leon.

The pastor says after the book discussion he hopes people walk away with more of a sense of who your neighbors are.

“More of a sense of neighborliness, more of an understanding of what love is as more than just an ethic as something deeper for us to be able to see each other’s human-ness,” said De Leon.

De Leon says although Dr. King is no longer with us, his teachings have had a great impact on his many sermons.

The “Strength to Love” book discussion will be Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Recreational Center.

