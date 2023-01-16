Enjoy live music and dinner at Jesse Daniel Acoustic Show at the Queen Theatre
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Queen Theatre is hosting the Jesse Daniel Acoustic Show and Dinner.
Jesse Daniel will be headlining the evening with opener Kerosene Pipedreams starting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18.
“I am very excited to have the opportunity to open for him,” Nash Daniels, bandmember of Kerosene Pipedreams, said. “It’s going to be a dinner and a show.”
All tickets include dinner from Billy’s Grille & Bar.
“This is going to be a fun evening and probably not something you have seen or experienced here in Brazos County in a long time,” Daniels said.
Tickets are on sale now online.
