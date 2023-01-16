Focus at Four: Online program for youth vaping prevention

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A nationwide study has found that the youth E-cigarette epidemic remains a serious public threat.

In 2022, 2.5 million youth reported using e-cigarettes, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nearly 85% of those youth used flavored e-cigarettes and more than half used disposable e-cigarettes.

Chief of Community Engagement at Truth Initiative Amy Taylor and Dean of Kearney Middle School Scott Dowling joined First News at Four to discuss the epidemic and an innovative and free curriculum with resources to help young people quit vaping.

The national youth vaping prevention curriculum is called Vaping: Know the truth. It’s a free, digital learning experience.

“We’ve had a lot of success with the curriculum. Most of our students that we put through the program have not reoffended or been caught using again,” said Dowling.

You can find additional resources and information about how to sign up for the program here.

