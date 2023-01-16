Gambling for a good cause in Caldwell

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Rotary Club is getting ready for its only fundraiser of the year.

Casino Night is a full casino experience with blackjack tables, roulette, Texas Hold’em and more.

For $50, guests will receive a fajita meal and $5,000 in chips. At the end of the night, participants will turn their chips in for raffle tickets to win some big prizes.

Casino Night is Saturday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Burleson County Expo Center.

This is the Caldwell Rotary Club’s only fundraiser of the year to fund scholarships and community programs.

To purchase a ticket, call (979)567-0000.

