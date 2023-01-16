Get your steps in by ‘Walking Across Texas’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For Texans walking the road to a healthier life, the journey begins with a single step.

Walk Across Texas! has supported these steps with a community dedicated to physical activity for over 20 years.

Brazos County Extension Agent, Flora Williams, says physical movement is the best management for everyday life.

“It can help manage stress. It can help manage chronic illnesses like high blood pressure and diabetes. Most of the time, your doctor is going to encourage you to do more physical activity,” she said.

WAT! Adult is an eight-week program designed to help Texans establish the habit of regular physical activity using a fun and motivating team approach.

Form or join a league at your office, church, school, or community group. Each adult team may include up to 8 team members, all working together towards the goal of 832 miles.

You don’t have to walk for your miles to count.

“If you’re going to the gym already, you can count those activities. If you walk, swim, cycle, whatever you’re already doing, the program encourages you to take on more,” Williams said.

Each team member’s favorite physical activities are logged as “miles walked” in the online challenge tracker and contribute toward the team’s mileage total.

There will be a random drawing for all teams who complete the challenge to win a prize. In addition to the drawing, the top three teams will be awarded prizes donated by sponsors. The top team will make it into the Hall of Fame.

Registration for the next Walk Across Texas challenge ends on Feb. 17.

Sign up now by creating a Howdy Health account.

You can find more of Texas A&M AgriLife’s fitness step challenges here.

