I Heart Bryan adds first ever affiliation in Hearne

I Heart Hearne.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Local nonprofit, I Heart Bryan, is launching their first ever affiliation called ‘I Heart Hearne’.

In a Facebook post on Monday, I Heart Bryan said the announcement came in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day as they take steps forward to continue to live his works and teachings.

Organizers told KBTX that adding I Heart Hearne is a step in the right direction for the nonprofit, saying the expansion brings them closer furthering their goals of helping community members in neighboring areas.

More information on the expansion of I Heart Bryan’s newest affiliate, I Heart Hearne, will be on News Three At Six.

