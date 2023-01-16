Local Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. members share excitement for in-person Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is hosting the 27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March & Program in person for the first time in two years. The event starts at 10 a.m. Monday at Sadie Thomas Park and will conclude at Rudder High School.

“We are extremely excited to see all of those smiling faces, all under the auspice of celebrating community and unity,” chapter president Jessica McElroy said.

McElroy said she’s seen the march and Dr. King’s legacy become embraced and celebrated by many communities over the years. She’s hopeful people will be inspired to carry Dr. King’s legacy with them throughout the year after the event.

“Over the years, it’s become more and more diverse,” McElroy said. “We see people who are elderly, really young babies. It’s been really impactful to see us come together.”

Member Cheletia Johnson has attended the march for 18 years and said it’s a great time for people, especially students, to learn more about Dr. King and what he stood for. One of those things is service to others. She said service is a big part of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and herself.

“Just stepping out of self and doing for others,” Johnson said.

During the march and parade, winners of the MLK Essay & Art Contest will be announced. Students from K-12 were able to draw or write about how Dr. King’s message of peace in the community resonates with them. The winners of the art contest will have their work displayed at the Brazos Valley African American Museum.

“It’s a wonderful event that reaches all throughout the Brazos Valley to allow our youth to understand Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message,” member Crystal Carter said.

The chapter is also supporting students through its scholarship program. The sorority is awarding $1,000 to an African American high school senior in the Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Milam, Robertson or Washington County area. More details can be found here.

The chapter president said the sorority aims to live out Dr. King’s legacy daily through their philanthropic efforts and initiatives to help everyone in the Brazos Valley achieve the “American dream.”

