Men’s basketball parking alert for Florida contest

(KBTX)
By Brad Marquardt / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – With Texas A&M University’s 68,000-plus students back on campus this week, Texas A&M Athletics encourages fans to arrive early and have patience for the expected traffic and parking congestion around Reed Arena for Wednesday’s 6 p.m. tipoff for the men’s basketball team’s matchup with the Florida Gators.

Because many students utilize the parking areas around Reed Arena, an enhanced traffic and parking plan was developed to help mitigate the congestion and facilitate incoming basketball traffic. When classes finish on west campus in the late afternoon/early evening on Wednesday, students will exit the Reed Arena area via one-direction flow to help make room for the incoming basketball fans.

The path of travel for fans has not changed, and patrons are encouraged to arrive early and have their parking barcode or $5 cash ready. Fans can retrieve their barcode on the TAMU mobile app or Destination Aggieland app. Fan without a parking barcode are encouraged to have their $5 CASH ONLY ready upon arrival.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, approximately 30 people were involved in the incident that was reported...
Police continue investigating ‘large disturbance’ inside Bryan business
It happened just after 2 a.m. on FM 1960 near Greenwood Forest Drive on the northwest side of...
1 dead, 4 others injured in shooting outside Houston area nightclub
22-year-old killed in crash after hitting a deer
A Texas high school teacher is on administrative leave after a classroom scuffle with a student...
Teacher on leave after video shows student slammed against table, wall
J'lynn McClendon is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and...
Arrest made in College Station shooting that sent teenager to hospital with leg injury

Latest News

No. 5 women’s tennis open spring slate with home doubleheader
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees recognizes A&M Agrilife Employees
Feel Good Friday - January 13, 2023
AGGIE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL VS MISSISSIPPI STATE
AGGIES VS MISSISSIPPI STATE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL