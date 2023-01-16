Men’s basketball parking alert for Florida contest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – With Texas A&M University’s 68,000-plus students back on campus this week, Texas A&M Athletics encourages fans to arrive early and have patience for the expected traffic and parking congestion around Reed Arena for Wednesday’s 6 p.m. tipoff for the men’s basketball team’s matchup with the Florida Gators.

Because many students utilize the parking areas around Reed Arena, an enhanced traffic and parking plan was developed to help mitigate the congestion and facilitate incoming basketball traffic. When classes finish on west campus in the late afternoon/early evening on Wednesday, students will exit the Reed Arena area via one-direction flow to help make room for the incoming basketball fans.

The path of travel for fans has not changed, and patrons are encouraged to arrive early and have their parking barcode or $5 cash ready. Fans can retrieve their barcode on the TAMU mobile app or Destination Aggieland app. Fan without a parking barcode are encouraged to have their $5 CASH ONLY ready upon arrival.

