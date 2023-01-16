The National Active and Retired Federal Employees recognizes A&M Agrilife Employees

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Carolina Cardenas
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Active and Retired Federal Employees recognized two employees from A&M’s Agrilife Extension Services.

Mary Marshall and Dr. Lynn White were presented with a Distinguished Service Member Certificate for their over 20 years of service.

Mary Marshall worked in program development and Dr. Lynn white worked with family economics.

