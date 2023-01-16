No. 5 women’s tennis open spring slate with home doubleheader

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 5 Texas A&M women’s tennis team opens its spring season on Tuesday, January 17th with a doubleheader versus Houston and Prairie View A&M.

“The team is very excited for the season opener,” said head coach Mark Weaver. “Our preparation has been exceptional, and we are looking forward to getting this season underway.”

A&M looks to build upon last season’s success, when the Aggies secured the SEC regular season title boasting a perfect 13-0 record. The Aggies doubled down at the SEC Tournament winning all three matches, including a 4-0 sweep of Georgia in the finals after the Bulldogs defeated A&M in the finals the previous year. To conclude the season, A&M advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament for the first time under coach Weaver, but fell in a battle with No. 2 Oklahoma 3-4.

The Maroon & Whites’ fall was highlighted by No. 9 Mary Stoiana qualifying for the ITA Fall Championships in San Diego, California. In the opening round she defeated UNLV’s Molly Helgesson 6-3, 6-1. In the second round Stoiana followed up with another victory against Oklahoma’s Julia Garcia Ruiz 6-2, 6-4, but her run came to an end in the quarterfinals as she was defeated by UNC’s No. 1 Fiona Crawley 6-3, 6-3.

The Aggies finished the fall slate with over half of their returners included in the ITA singles rankings, including No. 9 Stoiana, No. 51 Jayci Goldsmith, No. 79 Gianna Pielet and No. 105 Jeanette Mireles. In the doubles A&M added three ranked pairings, No. 23 Goldsmith and Stoiana, No. 42 Goldsmith and Carson Branstein then finally No. 43 Pielet and Mireles.

Following a successful 2021-22 campaign, the Aggies were picked by the league’s coaches to finish at the top of the Southeastern Conference. The Aggies will take on Houston with first serve scheduled for 12 p.m. at the Mitchell Tennis Center, followed by a 4:30 p.m. match against Prairie View A&M.

