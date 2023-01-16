No. 5 women’s tennis open spring slate with home doubleheader

(KBTX)
By Sam Thornton / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 5 Texas A&M women’s tennis team opens its spring season on Tuesday, January 17th with a doubleheader versus Houston and Prairie View A&M.

“The team is very excited for the season opener,” said head coach Mark Weaver. “Our preparation has been exceptional, and we are looking forward to getting this season underway.”

A&M looks to build upon last season’s success, when the Aggies secured the SEC regular season title boasting a perfect 13-0 record. The Aggies doubled down at the SEC Tournament winning all three matches, including a 4-0 sweep of Georgia in the finals after the Bulldogs defeated A&M in the finals the previous year. To conclude the season, A&M advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament for the first time under coach Weaver, but fell in a battle with No. 2 Oklahoma 3-4.

The Maroon & Whites’ fall was highlighted by No. 9 Mary Stoiana qualifying for the ITA Fall Championships in San Diego, California. In the opening round she defeated UNLV’s Molly Helgesson 6-3, 6-1. In the second round Stoiana followed up with another victory against Oklahoma’s Julia Garcia Ruiz 6-2, 6-4, but her run came to an end in the quarterfinals as she was defeated by UNC’s No. 1 Fiona Crawley 6-3, 6-3.

The Aggies finished the fall slate with over half of their returners included in the ITA singles rankings, including No. 9 Stoiana, No. 51 Jayci Goldsmith, No. 79 Gianna Pielet and No. 105 Jeanette Mireles. In the doubles A&M added three ranked pairings, No. 23 Goldsmith and Stoiana, No. 42 Goldsmith and Carson Branstein then finally No. 43 Pielet and Mireles.

Following a successful 2021-22 campaign, the Aggies were picked by the league’s coaches to finish at the top of the Southeastern Conference. The Aggies will take on Houston with first serve scheduled for 12 p.m. at the Mitchell Tennis Center, followed by a 4:30 p.m. match against Prairie View A&M.

12TH MAN REWARDS

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a homefield advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online Giveaway Store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn 20 points at the match.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, approximately 30 people were involved in the incident that was reported...
Police continue investigating ‘large disturbance’ inside Bryan business
It happened just after 2 a.m. on FM 1960 near Greenwood Forest Drive on the northwest side of...
1 dead, 4 others injured in shooting outside Houston area nightclub
22-year-old killed in crash after hitting a deer
A Texas high school teacher is on administrative leave after a classroom scuffle with a student...
Teacher on leave after video shows student slammed against table, wall
J'lynn McClendon is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and...
Arrest made in College Station shooting that sent teenager to hospital with leg injury

Latest News

Men’s basketball parking alert for Florida contest
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees recognizes A&M Agrilife Employees
Feel Good Friday - January 13, 2023
AGGIE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL VS MISSISSIPPI STATE
AGGIES VS MISSISSIPPI STATE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL