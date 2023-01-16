Try this brunch burger to satisfy your mid-morning cravings

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re not a big breakfast person, you can still enjoy brunch with your friends at Another Broken Egg Cafe by choosing one of their lunch items.

Check out the Benedict Burger, made with a hand-pressed beef patty, grilled ham, over-medium fried egg, hollandaise and green onions on a brioche bun.

You can pair your burger with one of the cocktails or mocktails on Another Broken Egg’s drink menu. Co-Owner, Tap Bentz, recommends trying their seasonal Blackberry Mule, made with Hendrick’s® Gin, fresh sour mix, fresh fruit flavor of blackberries and ginger beer.

“It’s flavorful and refreshing and it comes in a copper mug. Our bar is fully stocked,” Bentz said.

Another Broken Egg is also a great place to meet up with friends to watch a game or two over the weekend.

“If you want to come hang out, the TVs are on. It’s a great place to get away and get some different food than a sports’ bar,” he said.

“I want you to feel like you’re being treated well as a guest. We want to be hospitable. If you tell me that, then we’ve done our job,” Bentz said.

Another Broken Egg is open Sunday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

