TxDOT work causing backup on SH 6 between Navasota and College Station

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic northbound on Highway 6 going from Navasota into Brazos County is at a crawl due to maintenance happening at the Navasota River Bridge.

On Monday afternoon, northbound traffic was backed up all the way from the Navasota River Bridge to Highway 105 in Navasota.

In December, TxDOT announced it would begin maintenance work on the bridge after Christmas and estimates it will continue until the end of February.

Currently, Phase 1 of the project is underway on the northbound side of the bridge and is estimated to take 30 days to complete.

The second phase will begin once Phase 1 is complete and will impact the southbound lanes for approximately 30 days.

TxDOT says work and lane closure should be expected each day of the week and schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions, and work progress.

The northbound Business 6 ramp to Highway 6 northbound is also closed to traffic at this time.

