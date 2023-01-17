Aggieland Pets with a Purpose spreads joy with pup-friendly visits

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The love of an animal has the power to make anyone’s heart smile. Aggieland Pets with a Purpose works to spread that joy no matter the circumstances.

President of Aggieland Pets with a Purpose Kit Darling says the organization puts on events that help people feel better. She says there is nothing more rewarding than seeing the pets putting a smile on someone’s face.

“We do what we do to brighten peoples’ day,” explained Darling.

Aggieland Pets with a Purpose visits several establishments in the Brazos Valley throughout the year. The dogs bring people comfort both physically and mentally, similar to a therapy animal.

Darling says they volunteer in elementary schools, nursing homes, rehabilitation hospitals, hospices and more.

To volunteer or to request a visit from Aggieland Pets with a Purpose send inquiries to information@apwap.org

