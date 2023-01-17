Attend one or many of the fun events happening at The Queen Theatre

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With a fan favorite returning and brand new events being added to the calendar, the fun is ramping up at The Queen Theatre in Downtown Bryan.

Back by popular demand is the musical spin on the traditional game of Bingo; “Singo.” Grab your friends and head to The Queen every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. There’s a prize for every winner!

“Combine Singo with our new happy hour menu and you’ve got yourself a fun Wednesday night,” Marketing Director, Emily Bell, said.

If you love the live music scene in Bryan, add The Queen Theatre to your list of concert venues.

“We have a wonderful stage at The Queen Theatre and we want to bring it to life,” Bell said.

On Wednesday, January 18, you can join country music artist, Jesse Daniel, for dinner and a show. Tickets are on sale for $25 on The Queen’s website here.

“A couple hours of entertainment and delicious food, you really can’t beat that,” Bell said.

Following Daniel’s show, you can catch artist Taylor Hunnicutt’s performance on Wednesday, February 1.

The Queen Theatre is also hosting a live comedy show on Sunday, January 29 at 8 p.m. This show is for adults only.

“We’re trying to really jam pack the great, different aspects you can put into this facility and we’re filling up this calendar fast,” Bell said.

