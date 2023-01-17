Austin County woman facing criminal charges for fatal crash
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Bellville, Texas (KBTX) - A Bellville woman is facing criminal charges after a fatal crash in July.
According to KWHI Radio, 49-year-old Jill McGinty has been charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.
The crash happened on Highway 159 in Austin County in the early morning hours of July 17. Troopers says McGinty struck a vehicle after crossing into the wrong lane. 34-year-old Elia Guerrero of Bellville was killed in the crash.
