Boy, 11, fatally shot in Dallas by teen arguing with another

A 14-year-old girl is accused in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Dallas, Texas. (WFAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A 14-year-old girl fatally shot an 11-year-old boy at a Dallas apartment complex parking lot after retrieving a gun during an argument with another child, police said.

Police said that the 14-year-old shot in the direction of the girl she was fighting with, but the shot ended up striking the 11-year-old bystander on Sunday afternoon.

“Everyone involved are juveniles and this is just a horrible incident,” police Sgt. Warren Mitchell said.

The 11-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police say the 14-year-old ran from the scene of the shooting and was later taken into custody at a nearby apartment complex. Police said the 14-year-old is being held at a juvenile justice center and is expected to be charged with murder.

The weapon was recovered, according to police, who continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, approximately 30 people were involved in the incident that was reported...
Police continue investigating ‘large disturbance’ inside Bryan business
It happened just after 2 a.m. on FM 1960 near Greenwood Forest Drive on the northwest side of...
1 dead, 4 others injured in shooting outside Houston area nightclub
22-year-old killed in crash after hitting a deer
J'lynn McClendon is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and...
Arrest made in College Station shooting that sent teenager to hospital with leg injury
A Texas high school teacher is on administrative leave after a classroom scuffle with a student...
Teacher on leave after video shows student slammed against table, wall

Latest News

A 14-year-old girl is accused in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Dallas, Texas.
Teen girl arrested in fatal shooting of 11-year-old boy
A baby and teen mom were among 6 killed in a shooting at a home in California.
Baby, teen mom among 6 killed in shooting at California home
A baby and teen mom were among 6 killed in a shooting at a home in California.
Shooting that killed 6 in California may be gange-related, police say
The boy was allegedly seen outside an apartment pulling the trigger without firing any bullets.
Indiana man arrested after young boy seen playing with gun