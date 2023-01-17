Brazos Valley Astronomy Club to discuss the multiverse

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have ever wondered if there is more than one universe, you may be interested in this month’s Brazos Valley Astronomy Club meeting.

The public is invited to hear Mark Spearman, PhD, discuss “The Multiverse: Science or Pseudoscience.” After the meeting and presentation, weather permitting, telescopes will be set up to look at the moon, planets, and deep sky objects.

The Brazos Valley Astronomy Club will meet Friday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the Physics and Astronomy Teaching Observatory in College Station.

The Brazos Valley Astronomy Club is an enthusiastic group of amateur stargazers who live in and around Bryan and College Station. Monthly meetings are held the third Friday of each month at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, go to Brazos Valley Astronomy Club or go to their Facebook page.

