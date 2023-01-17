Brazos Valley Astronomy Club to discuss the multiverse

The Multiverse: Science or Pseudoscience?
By Crystal Galny
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have ever wondered if there is more than one universe, you may be interested in this month’s Brazos Valley Astronomy Club meeting.

The public is invited to hear Mark Spearman, PhD, discuss “The Multiverse: Science or Pseudoscience.” After the meeting and presentation, weather permitting, telescopes will be set up to look at the moon, planets, and deep sky objects.

The Brazos Valley Astronomy Club will meet Friday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the Physics and Astronomy Teaching Observatory in College Station.

The Brazos Valley Astronomy Club is an enthusiastic group of amateur stargazers who live in and around Bryan and College Station. Monthly meetings are held the third Friday of each month at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, go to Brazos Valley Astronomy Club or go to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old killed in crash after hitting a deer
According to police, approximately 30 people were involved in the incident that was reported...
Police continue investigating ‘large disturbance’ inside Bryan business
J'lynn McClendon is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and...
Arrest made in College Station shooting that sent teenager to hospital with leg injury
1 dead after ‘possible drowning’ at Lake Somerville
On Monday afternoon, northbound traffic was backed up all the way from the Navasota River...
TxDOT work causing backup on SH 6 between Navasota and College Station

Latest News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 1/17
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 1/17
The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station is kicking off its 34th season Thursday.
Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station adds twist to classic story
The University of Texas at Austin campus. UT-Austin officials announced Tuesday the school is...
UT-Austin blocks access to TikTok on campus Wi-Fi networks
Tuesday Morning Weather Update 1/17
Tuesday Morning Weather Update 1/17