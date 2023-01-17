Bryan ISD trustees work to finalize school boundaries ahead of 23-24 school year

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD School leaders continue their push to finalize new school boundaries ahead of the 2023-2024 school year.

Bryan ISD Trustees will meet Tuesday night to discuss the next steps in addressing what they say is overutilization and underutilization of schools in the district.

The district has seen significant growth over the last several years prompting them to build a new intermediate school, a larger transportation and maintenance facility as well as make additions to the Rudder High campus.

Currently, Bryan ISD is the largest district in the Brazos Valley, serving 16,000 students in a 453 square mile radius of Brazos County.

In preparation for the new Sadberry Intermediate School district leaders are working to update boundaries and balance campuses that are too full and one campus that could use more students.

In a presentation during a December school board meeting the district identified Branch, Henderson, and Johnson elementary schools as campuses that are overutilized and Neal Elementary as a campus that is currently underutilized.

The district says they need to prepare for students transitioning from elementary school to the Long, Rayburn, and Sadberry campuses.

Sadberry Intermediate School is slated to open for 5th graders only this fall and is located at the corner of Bonham Drive and Wikes Road.

