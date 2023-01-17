Casarez off to hot start, ready to ‘run it back’ one more year

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Indoor Track and Field season got underway over the weekend at the Arkansas Invitational in Fayetteville.

One of several standout performances was from senior distance runner Eric Casarez. He set a new personal best in the mile at 4:02.55 which makes him the sixth-best performer in school history. Casarez beat his previous personal best by over five seconds, a hot start to the season which sets a high bar for the rest of the year.

”It’s not really the time that shocked me more, just how good of shape I’m in,” Casarez said. “I felt really good going into it. I took the break more seriously this time. I got adequate time off from cross country to track, got back to work, and just really focused on the little things. I think it’s been paying off from the fall training and onto the winter. It’s a good start, and I’m excited,” Casarez added.

Casarez announced that he would be returning for another year with the Aggies, using his Covid year of eligibility. The fifth-year senior wants to “run it back” for another cross country and track season wearing the Maroon and White.

