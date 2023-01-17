Casarez off to hot start, ready to ‘run it back’ one more year

Eric Casarez Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country
Eric Casarez Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Indoor Track and Field season got underway over the weekend at the Arkansas Invitational in Fayetteville.

One of several standout performances was from senior distance runner Eric Casarez. He set a new personal best in the mile at 4:02.55 which makes him the sixth-best performer in school history. Casarez beat his previous personal best by over five seconds, a hot start to the season which sets a high bar for the rest of the year.

”It’s not really the time that shocked me more, just how good of shape I’m in,” Casarez said. “I felt really good going into it. I took the break more seriously this time. I got adequate time off from cross country to track, got back to work, and just really focused on the little things. I think it’s been paying off from the fall training and onto the winter. It’s a good start, and I’m excited,” Casarez added.

Casarez announced that he would be returning for another year with the Aggies, using his Covid year of eligibility. The fifth-year senior wants to “run it back” for another cross country and track season wearing the Maroon and White.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, approximately 30 people were involved in the incident that was reported...
Police continue investigating ‘large disturbance’ inside Bryan business
It happened just after 2 a.m. on FM 1960 near Greenwood Forest Drive on the northwest side of...
1 dead, 4 others injured in shooting outside Houston area nightclub
22-year-old killed in crash after hitting a deer
J'lynn McClendon is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and...
Arrest made in College Station shooting that sent teenager to hospital with leg injury
A Texas high school teacher is on administrative leave after a classroom scuffle with a student...
Teacher on leave after video shows student slammed against table, wall

Latest News

This was the first year the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom March returned in person...
KBTX MLK March
I heart Hearne
I heart Hearne
BVAAM
BVAAM
Men’s basketball parking alert for Florida contest