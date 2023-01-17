College of Agriculture and Life Sciences pledges 60 scholarships for incoming freshman

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences announced plans for the largest scholarship campaign in the college’s history.

The announcement was made last week by the vice chancellor and dean of the college of agriculture and life sciences, Jeffrey Savell, Ph.D. The 60 four-year scholarships will give students $4,000 a year.

“This is the biggest, grandest, scholarship drive that we’ve ever been involved in. I just love that we’re gonna have people lined up here in the Texas A&M foundation, here in our college, as well as friends and former students all coming together to be able to make this difference for the students that are going to come and study at Texas A&M university” said Savell.

The Dean’s Excellence Scholarships will be awarded to high-achieving, well-rounded students pursuing an undergraduate degree within the college. The scholarship is open to all incoming students, but the first year will had an additional focus on Texas A&M Corps of Cadets and first-generation college students.

“We know how important it is to have financial backing if you’re a first-generation student and this is something that is very close to all of us,” Savell said. “It’s a way to be able to help those students get here and succeed while they’re at Texas A&M.”

For more information on the Dean’s Excellence Scholarships, click here.

