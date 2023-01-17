David Raffield announces retirement after 36 years coaching in public education

David Raffield, Bridgeland High School Head Football Coach & Campus Athletic Coordinator...
David Raffield, Bridgeland High School Head Football Coach & Campus Athletic Coordinator announced Tuesday he is retiring at the end of the school year. Wrapping up a 36 year coaching career in public education.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGELAND, Texas (KBTX) - Former A&M Consolidated Head Football Coach David Raffield announced Tuesday he is retiring at the end of the school year wrapping up a 36 year coaching career in public education.

Raffield has been a high school head football coach for the past 19 years with his most recent stop at Bridgeland High School in the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District.

He began his head coaching career in that same district at Cy Falls and coached in the state championship game in 2006. He made 15 trips to the playoffs during his 19 years on the sidelines including all six seasons he was at A&M Consolidated High School from 2011-2016. His overall high school head coaching record was 142-84.

David Raffield guided the A&M Consolidated Tigers to the playoffs all six seasons he was...
David Raffield guided the A&M Consolidated Tigers to the playoffs all six seasons he was coaching in College Station from 2011-2016.(KBTX)

“It’s the right time for Bridgeland,” Coach Raffield said during a phone conversation. “I plan on sleeping for about six months and then will find something to do when I’m not with my grandkids!” exclaimed the longtime head coach.

