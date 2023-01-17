Focus at Four: Apex Performance Vision offers therapeutic activities, eye-tracking screenings at upcoming Birthday Bash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dr. Lisa Januskey came on First News at Four as the Apex Performance Vision Team is inviting everyone to its first-ever birthday bash.

The event commemorates the success of 22 graduates who have achieved grade-level reading performance, straightened their turned eyes without surgery, rid themselves of double vision, carsickness, and headaches, improved vision in their lazy eye, and overcome life-altering traumatic brain injuries that impaired visual function.

This event also honors athletes who took their visual skills to the next level with sports vision training.

The birthday bash will be on Jan. 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Apex Performance Vision at 1605 Rock Prairie Road, Suite 214 in College Station.

There will be interactive stations with therapeutic activities, graduates will share their stories, hors d’oeuvres, and birthday cake.

Participants will receive a complimentary eye-tracking screening and can enter a raffle for a chance to win a free comprehensive visual efficiency evaluation.

Whether you’re a parent with a child who has ADHD or dyslexia-like symptoms, a poor reader, an athlete looking to gain a competitive edge through vision training, a person recovering from a concussion, or simply someone interested in learning more about what vision therapy entails, Apex Performance Vision invites you to come to the birthday bash.

Apex Performance Vision is the Brazos Valley’s first and only clinic devoted to sports vision, vision therapy, and optometric neuro-rehabilitation.

Dr. Lisa Januskey founded Apex in January 2022 to augment visual skills in athletes to make them more competitive, help children struggling with learning-related vision disorders read more efficiently, straighten eye-turns, improve vision in people with lazy eye, and rehabilitate people who have lost visual skills due to brain injury. Apex’s mission is to help everyone reach their full potential by enhancing the visual skills necessary to achieve it.

