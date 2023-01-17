Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out.

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood.

This home, built by Omega Builders, is loaded with upgrades. The kitchen features stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, an island with an eating bar, and opens to the dining and living areas of the home.

Outside features an extended, covered patio, gutters, a storage shed, and a very shaded back yard, so your family can enjoy being outside on those long, hot summer days.

“This home is probably the best buy on the market right now,” Ruffino said.

For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.

