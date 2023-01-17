Record warmth expected Tuesday afternoon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the first sixteen days of the month, this January has officially ranked as the second warmest start in the 141 years of record-keeping for the area. The latest wave of above-average temperatures will continue to add to that. Record warmth is expected Tuesday, for the second time this year.

ATTEMPTING TO REPLACE A 24-YEAR-OLD RECORD

Tuesday morning will likely start with low clouds and gloomy, glum, foggy weather across much of the area. Assuming the fog lifts and skies break as expected, a subtle southwest wind will nudge afternoon thermometers to the warmer side of 70°. A few locations have the opportunity to reach 80°, if for not just a few minutes sometime in a 3 pm to 4:30 pm window. The all-time warmest temperature recorded in Bryan-College Station for the 17th of January 17th is currently 79°, first set in 1936, then tied in 1999. The forecast for Tuesday is to break and set a new record by 1°. Madisonville is forecast to tie the record of 79° from 2000.

Record or near-record warmth is expected Brazos Valley-wide Tuesday (KBTX)

Before the record was set in 1936, the previous record for the day belonged to 1907 when the official thermometer topped off at 78°

ABOVE-AVERAGE TEMPERATURES WITH THE HELP OF A FEW FACTORS

As with much of the warmer-than-average temperatures Texas and the Brazos Valley have experienced this month, La Niña is playing a big role. An active weather pattern that has battered the West Coast with flooding rains and high winds over and over and over again for the last two weeks has kept temperatures sloshing back and forth locally every few days. These warmer spells of weather were likely to occur this season, due to the larger, global pattern on hand.

Climate Shift Index for Tuesday is set at a 1 for the Brazos Valley and Central Texas (Climate Central)

However, per Climate Central’s Climate Shift Index, man-made climate change shows to have a partial fingerprint on this current warmth, nudging thermometers a bit higher across the Brazos Valley. The rating for January 17th is a 1 out of 5 on the organization’s scale. That slight nudge is enough to take a “top warmest January 17th” for the area and turn it into an “all-time warmest” day.

COOLER, SEASONABLE WEATHER IS SET TO RETURN

Wednesday will bring the Brazos Valley the next Pacific cold front and cool down. After a quick round of scattered rain and a few rumbles of thunder Wednesday morning, drier and mild air is set to seep back in Wednesday afternoon and night. Mornings in the 40s will turn around to afternoons in the low-to-mid 60s to close out this work and school week.

Cooler-than-average temperatures are possible to close out the month of January (KBTX)

The Climate Prediction Center is weighing in on the second half of January, calling for a 40% to 50% chance that the Brazos Valley will experience a general theme of cooler-than-average conditions between January 24th and 30th.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.