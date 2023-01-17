Sally Field to receive SAG lifetime achievement award

FILE - Actor Sally Field attends the premiere for "Spoiler Alert" in New York on Nov. 29, 2022.
FILE - Actor Sally Field attends the premiere for "Spoiler Alert" in New York on Nov. 29, 2022.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sally Field will be honored at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards with the SAG lifetime achievement award.

The actors guild announced Tuesday that Field will be the 58th recipient of the tribute award, following recent honorees including Helen Mirren, Robert De Niro, Alan Alda and Morgan Freeman.

“She has an enduring career because she is authentic in her performance and always projects likability and humanity — she just connects. That’s part of why she has sustained her massive fandom and incredibly rich and layered career,” said Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA president, in a statement. “Sally is a massive star with a working actor’s ethos -- just keep doing the work, being as good as you can. Every stage of an actor’s life brings different opportunities, and you just need to keep working. Sally does not stop and we hope she never does.”

Field, 76, has won two Oscars (for “Norma Rae” and “Places in the Heart”) and three Emmys (“Sybil,” “ER,” “Brothers & Sisters”). She received the National Medal of Arts in 2015 and the Kennedy Center Honor in 2019. Her recent credits include playing Jessie Buss on “Winning Time” and the 2015 film “Hello, My Name Is Doris.” She co-stars in the upcoming “80 for Brady.”

The SAG Awards will take place Feb. 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and be livestreamed on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old killed in crash after hitting a deer
According to police, approximately 30 people were involved in the incident that was reported...
Police continue investigating ‘large disturbance’ inside Bryan business
J'lynn McClendon is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and...
Arrest made in College Station shooting that sent teenager to hospital with leg injury
1 dead after ‘possible drowning’ at Lake Somerville
On Monday afternoon, northbound traffic was backed up all the way from the Navasota River...
TxDOT work causing backup on SH 6 between Navasota and College Station

Latest News

Three people were hurt in a fire at the Phillips 66 Borger complex north of Amarillo, Texas, on...
3 hurt in fire at Texas oil refinery
Georgia mascot Uga is shown during an NCAA college football game against Samford on Saturday,...
PETA calls for retirement of UGA mascot after recent championship win
FILE - Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden...
Biden hosts Netherlands PM for talks on tech chips, Ukraine
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Ex-GOP candidate charged in shootings at lawmakers’ homes
LIVE: Biden welcomes NBA champ Warriors to White House