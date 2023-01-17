Texas Cinderella Pageant encourages girls to be poised, passionate and selfless

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re interested in getting your child or yourself into pageantry, there’s a great opportunity coming up.

The Texas Cinderella Pageant is for babies all the way up to 29-year-olds.

Cortney James with Cinderella says people should sign up because it’s a great system. She says the pageant helps encourage growth, community, leadership and confidence.

“We help them with the interview process, talent or playtime if you’re a baby. We also want to show them to give back to the community,” shared James.

The Texas Cinderella Pageant is based on a three tiered system of competitions. Participants start out on the local level, and based on their performance can advance to the state level of the competition, and then to the final level of competition, the International Pageant.

The winners of the pageant will have a chance to earn thousands of dollars in cash, scholarships and prizes.

Texas Cinderella Pageant encourages girls to be poised and passionate (kbtx)

Not only does the organization host pageants, they love to give back. Cinderella partnered with non-profit Embrace Grace to host a community diaper drive that benefits young single mothers.

Sarah Cargill with Embrace Grace says she is grateful for the partnership because being a young women and getting ready for an unplanned pregnancies can be filled with uncertainty. Cargill says that’s why Embrace Grace is here to help.

“What Embrace Grace is, is a 12 week curriculum that three local churches are hosting,” said Cargill.

After the course is complete, Cargill says there will be a free baby shower with the help of the Texas Cinderella Pageant.

For more information or to enter in the Texas Cinderella Pageant click here.

To get support or to volunteer at Embrace Grace click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.