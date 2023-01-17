Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station adds twist to classic story

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station is kicking off its 34th season with a prequel to a classic story. “Peter and the Starcatcher” will give audiences a behind-the-scenes look into the story of “Peter Pan.” The show shares how Peter Pan got to Neverland and how Captain Hook and Tinkerbell came to be.

“It’s a good way to look at the story before it even started,” Catherine Tolleson said.

Tolleson, the show’s director, said these types of shows are fun because well-known characters can be seen from a different lens. The audience will be able to see this up close and personal as they’ll be seated on stage.

“It’s written in such a way that they break the fourth wall, so we took a little creative freedom with inviting the audience to literally be on the stage,” Tolleson said. “We built what’s called a theatre-in-the-round, so they’re all just feet away from the actors, so they get to be a part of the story as well.”

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

The set also helps bring the story to life. The show takes place in an attic, which has pieces people may recognize from former shows.

“All the actors are actually kids who are basically playing make-believe in this attic and telling the story of how Peter Pan became Peter Pan,” Tolleson said.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

“Peter and the Starcatcher” also marks Tolleson’s directing debut. This show is special to her because she was part of it in college.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

“Getting to come back and not just be a part of it but make it into a reality has been just lovely and exciting,” Tolleson said.

The show starts Thursday and runs until Sunday. You can find more information on show times and tickets here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old killed in crash after hitting a deer
According to police, approximately 30 people were involved in the incident that was reported...
Police continue investigating ‘large disturbance’ inside Bryan business
J'lynn McClendon is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and...
Arrest made in College Station shooting that sent teenager to hospital with leg injury
1 dead after ‘possible drowning’ at Lake Somerville
On Monday afternoon, northbound traffic was backed up all the way from the Navasota River...
TxDOT work causing backup on SH 6 between Navasota and College Station

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
The University of Texas at Austin campus. UT-Austin officials announced Tuesday the school is...
UT-Austin blocks access to TikTok on campus Wi-Fi networks
See performance from The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station's "Peter and the Starcatcher"
See performance from The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station's "Peter and the Starcatcher"
Get behind-the-scenes look into The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station's "Peter and the...
Get behind-the-scenes look into The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station's "Peter and the Starcatcher"