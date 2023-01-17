Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station adds twist to classic story

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station is kicking off its 34th season with a prequel to a classic story. “Peter and the Starcatcher” will give audiences a behind-the-scenes look into the story of “Peter Pan.” The show shares how Peter Pan got to Neverland and how Captain Hook and Tinkerbell came to be.

“It’s a good way to look at the story before it even started,” Catherine Tolleson said.

Tolleson, the show’s director, said these types of shows are fun because well-known characters can be seen from a different lens. The audience will be able to see this up close and personal as they’ll be seated on stage.

“It’s written in such a way that they break the fourth wall, so we took a little creative freedom with inviting the audience to literally be on the stage,” Tolleson said. “We built what’s called a theatre-in-the-round, so they’re all just feet away from the actors, so they get to be a part of the story as well.”

The set also helps bring the story to life. The show takes place in an attic, which has pieces people may recognize from former shows.

“All the actors are actually kids who are basically playing make-believe in this attic and telling the story of how Peter Pan became Peter Pan,” Tolleson said.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” also marks Tolleson’s directing debut. This show is special to her because she was part of it in college.

“Getting to come back and not just be a part of it but make it into a reality has been just lovely and exciting,” Tolleson said.

The show starts Thursday and runs until Sunday. You can find more information on show times and tickets here.

