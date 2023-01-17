Treat of the Day: Brazos County 4-H team earns first place at Fort Worth Stock Show

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County 4-H participated at the Saturday Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Goat Judging Contest.

Congratulations to Luke Sanders, Kyler Wendt, Taylor Colvin, and Will Philipello after winning first place out of 49 teams across Texas.

Will was also named the first high individual, by placing 7 classes of goats and answering 15 questions the best at the rodeo.

The total score was 425 points and Will’s score was 411.

Other judges included Misty McElroy and Fred Kuhlmann. The team is coached by Nick Philipello.

