Veteran celebrates 100th birthday in College Station

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Waterford College Station assisted living facility celebrated a milestone birthday for one resident on Monday.

Marcelina Hernandez turned 100 years old today. He was surrounded by his family and friends.

Hernandez was honorably discharged from the Army Air Corps after serving in the Philippines and Okinawa, earning him many metals. Lacking a formal education, Hernandez educated himself following his service landing him at the Audie Murphy Veterans Hospital working as an Alcoholic Counselor.

Hernandez says while he faced challenges in his life, he’s happy looking back.

“As far as I’m concerned, I am grateful to be here, to be able to make 100 and I thank my God that I have never, in my life, been that sick. It’s been a wonderful life, I enjoyed it,” he said.

Hernandez was surprised by his family and friends with cake and music on Monday.

