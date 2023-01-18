Anderson Volunteers Fire Department hosting raffle to support Burns family

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -The Anderson Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a raffle to benefit a family that has mounting medical bills.

The Burns family has five kids. Two of them have 1p36 deletion syndrome, including 7-year-old Cannyn.

“[Cannyn’s] break is smaller, so he seems to be more mildly affected, but where his break is, on chromosome one has greatly affected him,” said mom Stephany Burns. “His deletion has caused dilated aortic valves. Right now it’s stable. We just have to watch it every six months.”

It also caused Hypophosphatasia, a sometimes fatal bone disorder.

“Basically, Cannyn does not make the enzyme alkaline phosphatase, and it means that his bones are extremely fragile. They don’t harden and it requires three shots a week,” said Burns.

She says there have also been additional challenges the family is still trying to figure out for Cannyn and his older brother.

There is a raffle offered by the Anderson Volunteer Fire Department to try and rally behind the family. Half of the funds raised will go to the family, 40 percent to the raffle winner and 10 percent to the fire department.

There are also t-shirts on sale right now to show support.

If you are interesting in buying a t-shirt or showing support, call Stephany Burns at 936-994-8546.

