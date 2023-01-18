Apply for your first home loan with Normangee State Bank

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - When seeking a home loan, potential homebuyers often look for the help of a mortgage lender or bank.

The Three stopped by Normangee State Bank to find out all there is to know about home loans and how one can apply.

“When a customer comes into Normangee Bank they come in and see a loan officer. We talk to them, just chat with them, get to know them a little bit, [and] see what kind of home they are buying, if it’s new construction or an existing home,” explained Executive Director Joel Shaw.

Compliance Officer Lauri Dean says after that, the bank collects documents and information to see if you qualify.

“Typically we want to see your finances. We want to see your proof of income, so a couple of years of tax returns, W2s [and] paystubs. If you’re purchasing a home, we would like to see the earnest money contract. If you already own the home but you are wanting to do a home equity, there might be some additional documents we may need such as a statement from the appraisal district, which we can look that up. It depends on the situation,” said Dean.

Dean adds Normangee State Bank takes pride in privacy and personal service.

“We do all of our underwriting in house. The application process is simplified to where they can do it electronically. We do not sell our mortgages here so we do everything in house. I think that really helps when a customer calls and asks questions they are going to get straight through to the loan officer, mortgage processor [or] someone familiar with their situation.”

The Compliance Officer explained that the process is quick and easy.

“We can usually get you an answer within 24 hours.”

If you’re already living in your dream home or aren’t ready to purchase one, Normangee State bank offers auto, personal, farm and ranch, and agriculture loans too.

“[It] just depends on your need,” said Dean.

Shaw says they strive to help everyone, no matter the credit.

“The new, young customers, single or newly married, I try to help guide them through the process.”

Shaw says at Normangee Bank they are trustworthy and will have you in a home in no time.

“We’ve been doing it for a long time. I’ve been here since 1985. My family has been here since 1962. We know the ends and outs. We’ve seen the ups and downs of the real estate market backwards and forwards. We feel like we are the best place to come.”

