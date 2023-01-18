The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, Visual Arts Society keeping galleries fresh and enticing

The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, Visual Arts Society keeps galleries, fresh and enticing
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley has partnered with the Visual Arts Society to bring the “Art We Love” exhibit right here to town.

Carol Fox says the Visual Arts Society is a local nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to local students and is made up of local artists. Fox shares she’s excited to join the Arts Council to promote visual art and the area’s hidden talent.

“We’re all practicing artists and art lovers, art appreciators,” said Fox.

The Arts Council and Visual Arts Society are hosting the two month show inside the Arts Council gallery. There will be pieces from close to 60 artists from all over the Brazos Valley.

Fox says they “have a whole gamut.”

She explained that each artist had to submit a piece of work before being selected, and says it was tough choosing whose work to showcase.

“We had such good quality entries.”

The “Art We Love” show runs from now until Feb. 11. Admission is free and the exhibit is open to the public.

