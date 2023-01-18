Bryan beats Temple 63-60 Tuesday

Bryan beats Temple 63-60 Tuesday
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings (17-9, 2-1) picked up a 63-60 win over Temple Tuesday night at Viking Gym. T.J. Johnson was one of 4 Bryan players who scored in double figures. Johnson led Bryan with 16 points, while Jacob Walker added 14 points. Chris Maxey contributed 13 points and Zach Williams tossed in 10 points.

The Vikings will be on the road Friday as they take on Copperas Cove.

Bryan-15-16-15-17-63

Temple-16-6-16-23-60

