Bryan, College Station ISDs accept $1 million donations for school safety efforts

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station ISD’s have accepted donations of up to $2.5 million from a local family foundation.

At board meetings Tuesday night, the Donald and Donna Adam Family Foundation presented each district with $1 million to go toward safety and security efforts, with the potential to reach $2.5 million for each district. Donald Adam has been involved in the community for decades and is currently the chairman and CEO of American Momentum Bank.

“In the wake of the tragedy at Robb Elementary in Uvalde last year, our family felt called to do something to help protect the most precious possession in our lives – our children – from any harm,” said Donna Adam.

These upgrades could include current and future safety needs. The foundation says they hope to take some burden off taxpayers.

