Create your own candles with Inceptions Kandle Company

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While candles add warmth, light, and sweet scents to your space, they don’t last forever and can sometimes be a bit pricey.

Diamond Brazile, Owner of Inceptions Kandle Company, joined The Three to demonstrate the step-by-step process she goes through to make her candles.

Brazile uses soy wax to make her candles.

She says the first step is to stick your wicks in the middle of your container.

Then, melt your wax at 200 degrees Fahrenheit. “If you don’t have a wax melter, you can also use a microwave-safe vessel,” Brazile said.

Once the liquid cools to 180 degrees, you can add your fragrance oil and pour the combined liquid into your container.

Over the course of the next 30 to 45 minutes, the wax will begin to cool and harden.

After it cools, your candle is complete and you can decorate it however you choose.

If you’re interested in learning more about candle-making, Inceptions Kandle Co. hosts a class called “Sip Wit a Wick,” where you can sip on your favorite drink and create the candle of your dreams.

From wax melts to room sprays to candles, all of the items seen on The Three are for sale on the Inceptions Kandle Co. website here.

