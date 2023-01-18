Gearing up for 11th Annual H.Y.P.E. Career Expo
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -This year marks the 11th year of helping Brazos Valley juniors and seniors prepare for their futures at the H.Y.P.E. Career Expo.
High school students get the opportunity to explore a variety of local career and educational opportunities.
Students can visit over 60 businesses that represent the fastest-growing industries in the Brazos Valley. Students can also speak with representatives from local colleges and training centers about certification programs.
The career expo is from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 28.

