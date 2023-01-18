Hempstead Police investigate murder, one person in custody

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Alex Egan
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed in a shooting in Hempstead Tuesday night. Another person was taken to the hospital with a “serious wound” from a gunshot, Hempstead police said.

According to a release, police said they responded to the area of 100 Layfette Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived they located a man and woman laying in the road. Officers said both had been shot. The man died at the scene.

The woman, while receiving treatment, was able to identify the person who shot them. She was taken by medical helicopter to a Houston area hospital, officers did not have an update on her condition.

Officers contacted the man the woman identified and later took him into custody, they have not released the identity of anyone involved with the shooting at this time.

