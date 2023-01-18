Jefferson Awards nominations due Feb. 17

The Jefferson Awards for Public Service honors those who make a difference in the Brazos Valley.
By Crystal Galny
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - They are unsung heroes who put others first and inspire us to action. Each year, KBTX-TV and Amarillo National Bank host the Jefferson Awards for Public Service to honor those who make a difference in our community.

Last year, four public servants received the prestigious award: Max Gerall, Jacque Flagg, Henry Mayo and Kit Darling.

Max Gerall was selected to represent the Brazos Valley at the National Jefferson Awards Ceremony.

Gerall was nominated for creating a non-profit organization called The REACH Project, which helps essential workers at Texas A&M.

During News 3 at Noon, he talked about attending the National Jefferson Awards Ceremony and encouraged others to nominate someone for the 2023 Jefferson Awards.

Nomination applications can be found soon at kbtx.com. Nominations are due Feb. 17.

The Jefferson Awards Ceremony will air April 27 on KBTX News 3.

