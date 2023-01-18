Keeping a watchful eye on college students with new responsibilities stressors

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -College students are starting to make their way back to class this week and according to Licensed Professional Counselor Jason Adams, parents have more to consider than just grades and tuition, there’s also the students’ mental health.

According to the American Psychological Association, student mental health is worsening. A study shows that in the 2020–2021 school year, more than 60% of college students met the criteria for at least one mental health problem. In another national survey, almost three-quarters of students reported moderate or severe psychological distress.

Kevin Pierce, a nuclear engineering student at Texas A&M student shared what his experience was like during his freshman year in college.

Pierce says, “I was kind of surprised about how, I guess alone it was you know, I’m kind of used to all the noise in my house.”

As a freshman, Pierce says living alone and handling his new responsibilities as a young adult was new and a little stressful.

Now a sophomore student, Pierce says something college students tend to do is keep their struggles to themselves. Pierce says this is something he is guilty of doing.

“I try and fix them on my own first, you know my parents are pretty busy a lot of the time,” says Pierce.

Adams says it may be difficult for a parent or caregiver to identify that a student is struggling, however, there is a way for parents and caregivers to open a conversation with students to make sure they are adjusting to campus life and reaching out for help when needed.

According to Adams, parents rely on the self-report of their child, and when these check-ins happen parents tend to hear “I’m doing okay” and “things are good,” when deep down the student may be struggling.

Adams says parents and caregivers should be realistic about the difficulties the student may not want to address and make it ok to fail.

“When a child is not living up to the expectations, they want to know that it’s okay to say I didn’t do well. I tried,” says Adams.

Instead of chastising, admonishing, or berating the child parents should support them by letting them know that it’s okay and that the student won’t always be successful, says Adams.

If having deeper conversations isn’t working to resolve some of the issues the student may be dealing with a whole other issue, like an adjustment disorder and professional help could be an option.

According to Adams, “this inability to adjust to their new world, or the surroundings around them and it’s not just in college that we would diagnose them with that it could be any major change or any traumatic experience.”

Adams says one thing prospective college students fail to prepare for is being alone. “What I find in some of the clients that I speak with who were in college, is that there was an overwhelming feeling of loneliness, the world that they knew was left behind. The world that they know is changing, and they are not really able to adjust to that,” says Adams.

Adams says that when it comes to having a real conversation with the children, parents have to provide that level of safety that lets children know that they can share whatever they are going through.

Students at A&M have Counseling & Psychological Services available to them.

Students can call (979) 845-2700 and for anyone else that may find themselves in crisis or just needs someone to speak to call 988.

This is why parents planning to send their kids to college can start having meaningful conversations with their kids now.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.